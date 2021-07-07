Dean weighs in on special session

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 12:40 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview state Representative Jay Dean is ready to join other lawmakers as the Legislature kicks off a special session Thursday. In a recent conversation with KTBB, Dean said he’s hoping lawmakers “will get our business finished up because we know we’ve gotta come back” to deal with redistricting later this year. He adds, “We’ll do everything we can to…make sure we get the job finished.” A key item: election legislation rooted in Senate Bill 7, initially introduced by Mineola state Senator Bryan Hughes. That measure fell short in the regular session when Democrats walked out, preventing a quorum.

