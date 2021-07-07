Bullard man pleads guilty to crimes as member of white supremacist gang

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 9:27 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Bullard man who federal prosecutors say is a member of the white supremacist Aryan Circle gang pleaded guilty Tuesday to being among those who attacked a man in 2016 and other crimes. According to our news partner KETK, Anthony Levi Cochran, 39, admitted in court that as a member of the gang he beat someone, was involved in a conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon and participated in racketeering. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and will be sentenced later. Cochran’s helped plan and carry out an attack another Aryan Circle member who wanted to switch his gang affiliation, records show. Federal prosecutors say AC members met in a Tyler home to plan the attack and then carried it out on Oct. 2, 2016, at a Tyler park. The gang members beat and kicked the victim who required medical care for his injuries.

Go Back