East Texas woman arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old child

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 9:27 am

LONGVIEW — A Hallsville woman is behind bars Wednesday morning after allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old child. According to our news partner KETK, 23-year-old Lindsey Kelley allegedly took the child from a home near Hallsville around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. As the department was set to issue an Amber Alert, the sheriff’s office received a tip that she may have gone to Longview. The tipster also said that Kelley had made past threats “implying that she might sell her children for unknown reasons.” The other two children she took with her were her own and Kelley did still have rights to them. However, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a “separate investigation” involving them is still ongoing.

Deputies quickly alerted the Longview Police Department for help and they were able to track her down to a home on Aurel Avenue in south Longview. All three children were found safe and unharmed. Officers discovered drugs and needles at the home. Kelley was arrested on kidnapping charges. The man she was with is under investigation for child endangerment. All three children were returned home safely.

