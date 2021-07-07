Rising food costs cause supermarkets to stockpile inventory

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 8:33 am

ferrantraite/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, consumers had a hard time finding household products like toilet paper, hand soap and hand sanitizer because people were stockpiling these items. But now, store shelves are filled and it’s the supermarkets that are stockpiling goods.

The reason why? Price increases.

Grocers are setting aside larger amounts of products to stay ahead of big price hikes and spare shoppers from sticker shock at checkout.

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss the move:

