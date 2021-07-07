Nearly 150 COVID-19 cases tied to Texas church summer camp

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 5:24 am

Myriam Borzee/iStock

(LEAGUE CITY, Texas) -- Nearly 150 children and adults have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a church summer camp in Texas, officials announced.

The Clear Creek Community Church, based in League City, Texas, announced that Sunday services would be canceled this week due to the number of cases.

Over 400 people participated in Camp Creek, a four-day camp for 6th to 12th graders, in late June.

Upon returning, more than 125 of the people who attended tested positive for the virus, the church said in a statement, and "hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp."

The Galveston County Health District, which is investigating the outbreak, told ABC News that 57 Galveston County youth and adults who attended the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 90 people, including non-Galveston County residents, have self reported to the district that they tested positive for the virus, bringing the total tally to at least 147.

It's not clear if the campers who are eligible for the vaccine were vaccinated prior to the camp trip. The church has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

The church is contacting all those impacted.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus,” Bruce Wesley, the church’s lead pastor, said in the statement.

The church recommended in-person worship starting April 7 and allowed for the removal of masks in May, in accordance with the state's phased reopening.

The Galveston County Health District was notified of the first positive case tied to the camp on June 27, GCHD said in a release.

GCHD officials told ABC News on Tuesday the delta variant was identified in three test samples tied to the outbreak, and additional samples are being tested.

Of the 57 Galveston County cases, six are breakthrough cases, defined as someone becoming infected more than 14 days after their second COVID-19 vaccination, according to the department.

In total, 47 of the cases are among those 12 years and older, and 10 cases are in children younger than 12.

"This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County local health authority, said. “If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time. These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community."

In Galveston County, the population of those aged 12 and up is 57% partially vaccinated and 52% fully vaccinated. Overall in Texas, 51% of the population aged 12 and up is fully vaccinated, per state data.

White House officials recently said younger Americans seem "less eager" to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At the moment, anyone 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those who are 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

"Younger people, particularly those in their 20s, have felt less vulnerable to the disease and, therefore, less eager to get shots. They were made eligible later, so they have not been eligible as long, and we continue to see hundreds of thousands of young people vaccinated each week," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told ABC This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

In a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, among those not vaccinated, 74% said they probably or definitely won't get a shot, which is up from 55% in April.

The result may be increased cases among youth. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released July 2 shows that confirmed COVID-19 admissions among those under 18 increased 11% over the past week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back