Rice RB tackled off bench in the 1954 Cotton Bowl has died

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 4:40 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench, has died. Rice University said Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86. In one of the most legendary plays in college football history, Maegle was running near midfield when Alabama co-captain Tommy Lewis came off the bench and threw a blindside block that knocked Maegle to the ground. Officials awarded Maegle a 95-yard touchdown run. He also had TD runs of 79 and 34 yards as Rice beat the Crimson Tide 28-6 on New Year’s Day.

