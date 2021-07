Tour de France-US Individual Overall Results

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 7:50 pm

By ESPN.com

Through 21st Stage 3. Lance Armstrong, United States, Astana, 85 hours, 43 minutes, 11 seconds. 8. Christian Vande Velde, United States, Garmin Slipstream, 12 minutes, 4 seconds behind. 19. George Hincapie, United States, Team Columbia High Road, 33 minutes, 27 seconds behind. 77. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin Slipstream, 2 hours, 2 minutes, 36 seconds behind. 141. Danny Pate, United States, Garmin Slipstream, 3 hours, 32 minutes, 39 seconds behind. 151. Tyler Farrar, United States, Garmin Slipstream, 3 hours, 48 minutes, 13 seconds behind.

Go Back