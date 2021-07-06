Police seek missing man with schizophrenia

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 4:09 pm

TYLER – Tyler police are looking for a missing man who has schizophrenia. According to our news partner KETK, Emery McCuin, 54, was seen for the last time on July 1 on Park Center Dr. in Tyler, then walked away from the area. McCuin is 6’2”, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes, and is bald. On July 1, he was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, black boots, and glasses. He also uses a cane. McCuin also has a pacemaker. Police are asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 903-531-1000.

