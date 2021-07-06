TWU to replace water lines

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 1:06 pm

TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities is working to replace about 7,500 feet of water main lines in the north end of the city, according to a news release. Next week, TWU is scheduled to complete phase I of a three-phase water line replacement project in the Azalea District. Phase I will replace about 2,000 feet of two-inch water main on West 10th Street from South Vine Avenue to South Kennedy Avenue. Phase II will consist of replacing 2,500 feet of two-inch water main line on North Azalea Drive — and the final phase will address the replacement of 2,500 feet of two-inch water main line on West Camellia Street. Another project on Sunny Lane will replace about 500 feet of two-inch water main line with a six-inch PVC line.

TWU will continue to conduct looping projects with the water main replacement projects to improve water quality and service continuity, according to the news release. The water main looping projects for fiscal year 2021 will address 3.5 miles of dead-end water mains. The looping projects will eliminate dead-end water mains, preventing stagnant water in the lines and allowing for the continuous flow of water through the rest of the water distribution system, according to the release.

