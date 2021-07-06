Today is Tuesday July 06, 2021

Smith County approves tax abatement for Tyler Pipe

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 12:35 pm
Smith County approves tax abatement for Tyler PipeTYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved an 80 percent, five-year tax abatement for Tyler Pipe Company and its parent company, McWane Inc. The tax abatement is for approximately $35 million in enhancements to the Tyler Pipe facility, and the estimated fiscal impact to Smith County for the tax abatement is $482,400. That’s according to Dr. Felecia Herndon, Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Tyler Economic Development Council. Click here for more details on this story.

