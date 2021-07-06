Part of Smith County loses cable and internet service

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 12:25 pm

TYLER — It may take until late Tuesday afternoon before cable and internet service is restored to much of southern Smith County, said a posting from Suddenlink, the service provider. According to our news partner KETK, the cable went out Monday after a car wreck damaged a pole. Suddenlink is estimating the restoration time is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Some customers say their service has been out since about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Go Back