“Family” film: Social media goes nuts meming ‘F9’ into every movie

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 11:47 am

Sure, Fast 9 proudly wears its ridiculousness on its sleeve, but social media took it to the next level over the weekend, with endless memes inserting Vin Diesel's character, Dom Toretto, into scenes from what seemed to be every film.

While members of Dom Toretto's "family" launched themselves into space this time around, is it any stretch to think Dom could have taken on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame? Or perhaps tackled dinosaurs in Jurassic Park? Or helped young Kevin McCallister in Home Alone?

The running gag usually shows Dom in a t-shirt, wielding a shotgun, against which any foe is no match. It begins with a character from the film declaring, "Dom, no! That's suicide!"

"Thanos is strong," one picture touted. "But family is stronger."

"A T-Rex is strong..." another picture showed. "But not as strong as family."

An early example poked fun at F9's space scene, picturing Dom in his muscle car, flying wingman to Anakin Skywalker during the epic opening battle in Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith. "How are you in space?" Anakin asks. "You don't need logic when you have family," is Dom's captioned response.

You get the idea.

As of Monday, "Fast 9 family memes" calls up some 43,400,000 Google search results. But who needs search engines when you've got family?

