Abbott now leads McConaughey in new poll

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 1:08 pm

DALLAS — One political strategist says a new poll spells doom for Matthew McConaughey. A new Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler Poll shows Governor Abbott with a one-point lead over McConaughey, erasing a 12-point deficit in the process. Dallas-based political strategist Kendall Scudder says with this new poll coming out before we learn anything about McConaughey’s political positions,or even his party affiliation, this spells bad news for any potential gubernatorial run by the actor. The poll shows Abbott with 39 percent support, compared to 38 for McConaughey, and Scudder says that could mean trouble for the governor as the campaign kicks into high gear.

