Reward offered in child custody case

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 10:45 am

TYLER — A family member is now offering a $500 reward for the safe return of two children as Smith County authorities seek leads in a child custody case. A news release from the sheriff’s office says CPS was given oversight of two children, Amber and Tristan Jackson, ages 9 and 13. But officials say their mother, Cynthia Hodges, illegally picked them up from a placement family. She was later arrested for outstanding felony warrants. But officials say a law officer who had no knowledge of the situation allowed her to contact a family member — who allegedly took the children to other relatives who weren’t authorized to have custody of the youngsters. Authorities are now seeking Cynthia, Jimmy, and Francis Hodges on charges of interference with child custody.

The three adults being sought have a 2012 white Ford-250, unknown license plate, and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three have ties to east and south Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas, according to officials. If you have any information or questions about this case, call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600.

Go Back