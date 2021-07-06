Leslie Odom Jr. reveals what he’s most excited about for ‘Knives Out 2’

Leslie Odom Jr. is thrilled to be part of Knives Out 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit movie, especially since he'll be working alongside some familiar faces.

Odom, 39, raved to ABC Audio about the A-list cast, which includes his Central Park co-star Kathryn Hahn, as well as Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson, with whom he starred in Harriet and Music, respectively.

Despite that, the Hamilton star finds it "funny" he's nervous about the opportunity.

"There comes a time in the business where you just feel like you don't know anybody," said Odom. "There is a part of me that still feels like that 23- or 24-year-old kid that just got to LA and nobody knows me and I'm still trying to make it."

Nerves aside, Leslie disclosed he's most looking forward to working Knives Out 2 director RianJohnson.

"To work with Rian on his new film is what I'm most excited about" the Oscar nominee declared, noting Johnson is primed to "deliver something that is exciting and surprising to the fans, just like the first one!"

Asked if he could tease anything about the sequel, Leslie grinned, "I'm not giving away a thing. No way!" However, he did note some of his Knives Out 2 co-stars are talented singers.

"I feel like there could be a musical number. I've got to get to work on that," he joked, and urged fans to "write a fake fan letter" demanding one be included. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Knives Out 2, also starring Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke, is slated to premiere next year.

