Lufkin woman arrested after argument with daughter

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 7:58 am

LUFKIN — A Lufkin woman was arrested after she reportedly ran over her adult daughter with a car. According to our news partner KETK, Loreeka Dodd, 45, of Lufkin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to Shady Bend following a report of a woman who had been hit by a Chevy Impala following an argument with her mother. Officers found 25-year-old Zena Lewis lying in the road, seriously injured. Dodd, Lewis’ mother, was still on the scene. Witnesses said Dodd and Lewis had been arguing and when Dodd attempted to leave, Lewis followed her into the street. They said Dodd then hit Lewis with her vehicle. Lewis was flown by helicopter to UT Health Tyler. She’s listed in critical but stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.

