All eyes on Suns, Bucks ahead of NBA Finals

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2021 at 7:31 am

cmannphoto/iStock

(PHOENIX) -- The stage is set for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns will battle it out with the Milwaukee Bucks as both teams look to take home the title.

The Suns are seeking to win their first ever championship while Milwaukee is hoping to add its second title in franchise history. The Bucks were last crowned champions 50 years ago with star Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

Game 1 tips off in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back