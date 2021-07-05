Lawyers win mandatory bar dues battles in Texas, Louisiana

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2021 at 3:47 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Attorneys fighting mandatory state bar association membership and dues in Texas and Louisiana have won important victories at a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The court said Texas must stop requiring attorneys to join or pay dues to that state’s bar association unless and until it gives them a better opportunity to object to some of the ways the money is spent. The appeals court also revived a lawsuit in which a Louisiana attorney objected on First Amendment grounds to being forced to join that state’s bar association. The suits are among at least six being pursued by lawyers in some of the 31 states requiring bar association membership.

Go Back