Pilot killed in crash of small plane near Killeen airport

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2021 at 3:49 pm

KILLEEN (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed just south of an airport in Central Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 60-year-old Bradley Guy Marzari of Belton died in the crash on Sunday in Killeen. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

