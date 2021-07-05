Marshall conducting community park survey

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2021 at 3:48 pm

MARSHALL — A park survey has been created in an effort to help examine the need for additional parks and recreational activities within the city of Marshall, according to a city news release. Officials say answering survey questions will allow individuals to express their opinions, wants, and needs regarding city owned and managed parks and event facilities, the future development of open space, and recreational programs. The results of the survey will help to establish the highest need park priorities within the city, according to the release. Click here to learn more.

