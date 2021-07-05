Duchess Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2021 at 8:20 am

(LONDON) -- The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Duchess Kate was alerted by Britain’s National Health Service after visiting a site where someone tested positive and is following official protocol to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Duchess of Cambridge was due to join her husband, Prince William, at an event to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of Britain's National Health Service on Monday, but had to cancel.

The duchess has had a busy month of royal engagements. On Friday, she attended Wimbledon and toured the grounds. Last week, she also attended a soccer match at Wembley stadium with William and their eldest son, Prince George.

Prince William and Prince Charles contracted COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

Britain is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly-transmissible delta variant. After instituting strict lockdowns to control the virus, the government has been easing back restrictions since March and pushing forward with vaccination efforts.



The royal family has been doing their part to encourage vaccinations. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II received her COVID-19 vaccines, which were administered by a doctor at Windsor Castle.

