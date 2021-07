Joey Chestnut eats world record 76 hot dogs to win Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2021 at 7:40 pm

By ESPN.com

Joey Chestnut set a new world record, eating 76 hot dogs to claim his 14th mustard belt as the winner of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest on Sunday.

A heavy favorite to win, Chestnut picked up his sixth straight victory in the annual eating spectacle.

Go Back