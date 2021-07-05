SMU football lands five-star WR recruit Jordan Hudson, No. 12 prospect in 2022 class

By TOM VANHAAREN

SMU got a commitment from five-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson on Sunday, making him the highest-ranked SMU prospect since ESPN started its rankings in 2006.

Hudson is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver out of Garland (Texas) High School. He’s ranked the No. 12 prospect overall and had a top list of Alabama, SMU and Texas.

He had been committed to Oklahoma, but decommitted in June and reopened his recruitment. Hudson took a visit to SMU in June, as well as Texas, but the Mustangs ultimately won out.

The talented receiver had 1,285 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns his sophomore season and followed that up with 808 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games his junior season. His commitment gives SMU six total commitments and one ESPN 300 commit.

Coach Sonny Dykes and his staff were able to sign ESPN 300 quarterback Preston Stone, who had a similar offer list as Hudson, in the 2021 class. Stone is from Dallas and was previously the highest-ranked commitment for SMU at No. 121 overall.

Now Hudson joins fellow receivers C.J. Nelson and Savion Reed, as well as offensive tackles Cory Hendrix and Quinton Harris and defensive end Michael Ibukun-Okeyode, in the 2022 class.

