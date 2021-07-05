Sources: Major League Baseball investigators looking into range of inquiries in Trevor Bauer case

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2021 at 7:38 pm

By BUSTER OLNEY

With five days remaining in Trevor Bauer’s current administrative leave, rendered after he was accused of sexual assault, Major League Baseball investigators are pursuing a range of inquiries, according to sources.

Investigators intend to speak with the woman who obtained a restraining order against Bauer last week. To date, MLB investigators have communicated with her lawyer, but hope to speak to her directly, sources said.

In a domestic violence restraining order filed against Bauer last Monday, the woman said Bauer strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during sex on multiple occasions, repeatedly punched her in the face during sex and left her with injuries that required hospitalization. Bauer has denied the accusations.

Investigators are delving into Bauer’s history and the question of whether there have been other incidents, sources said, a line of inquiry that MLB has followed in cases subject to the sport’s domestic violence policy. At some point, MLB officials would like to speak to Bauer directly, but it is unclear if that will happen any time soon.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher is under criminal investigation by the Pasadena Police Department, and any conversation he has with MLB would be subject to subpoena. The case is expected to be sent to the Pasadena district attorney’s office.

Theoretically, Bauer’s administrative leave ends on Friday. However, there have been repeated instances in the past that MLB players under criminal investigation have shifted to indefinite leave, to allow time for resolution of the legal matters and for baseball to advance its own inquiries.

