TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2021 at 3:53 pm

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to get busy on a number of construction and maintenance projects in the Tyler District during the week of July 5. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. To allow for more efficient travel during the July Fourth holiday, from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, TxDOT will not allow lane closures that impact traffic flow on its construction and maintenance projects. Click here for the complete roadwork rundown.

