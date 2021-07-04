Today is Sunday July 04, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement
Advertisement

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2021 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT is planning to get busy on a number of construction and maintenance projects in the Tyler District during the week of July 5. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. To allow for more efficient travel during the July Fourth holiday, from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, TxDOT will not allow lane closures that impact traffic flow on its construction and maintenance projects. Click here for the complete roadwork rundown.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement