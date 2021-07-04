Eight people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm

FORT WORTH (AP/Staff) – Police say eight people were wounded early Sunday in Fort Worth when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a car wash and multiple people returned fire. Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition, with no suspects immediately apprehended. Police say detectives have determined that the shooting began following an argument between several men. One person then left the scene, retrieved a gun, and began shooting toward groups of people, according to authorities. Police said multiple people in the area then returned fire.

