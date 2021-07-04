Two arrested in Tyler killing

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2021 at 8:29 am

GALVESTON– Two Tyler residents have been arrested in the Galveston County city of Dickinson for a recent Tyler homicide. Andres Urrutia (L), 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez (R), 21, were booked into the Galveston County Jail to await transport back to Smith County. Urrutia was also arrested on four outstanding warrants from Tyler: aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deadly conduct, and criminal mischief. Urrutia’s total bond is $1.9 million, while Martinez’s bond is $1 million. The case involves the June 30 shooting death of 17-year-old Jesse McNeely of Tyler.

Police say there was an altercation outside a home on Omega Drive when McNeely was shot. The case remains under investigation, and police say additional arrests are possible. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to arrests and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.

