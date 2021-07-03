Today is Saturday July 03, 2021

LA Clippers’ Patrick Beverley suspended one game for shoving Chris Paul in Game 6

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2021 at 7:59 pm
By ESPN.com

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been given a one-game suspension for shoving Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during LA’s season-ending loss Wednesday.

Beverley was ejected from the Game 6 loss when he shoved Paul in the back during a timeout in the fourth quarter.

He would tweet an apology to Paul on Thursday, saying that “emotions got the best of me.”

Beverley’s suspension, which is without pay, will be served during the first 2021-22 regular-season game that he is eligible to play.

