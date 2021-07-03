Sources: Bethune-Cookman to hire ex-NBA star Reggie Theus as head men’s basketball coach, AD

By MARC J. SPEARS

Former NBA star Reggie Theus is expected to be named the athletic director and men’s head basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman University next week, sources told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Theus replaces Ryan Ridder as Bethune-Cookman’s men’s basketball coach. Ridder left for the same position at University of Tennessee-Martin on March 30.

Theus has previously coached at New Mexico State from 2005-07, compiling a 41-23 record and earning one NCAA tournament bid. He was 94-128 while coaching at Cal State Northridge Matadors from 2013-18.

The two-time NBA All-Star has also been a head coach with the Sacramento Kings and the G League Los Angeles D-Fenders. Theus also coaches in the Big3 and is expected to continue coaching this upcoming season.

Bethune-Cookman University is a historically Black college and university in Daytona Beach, Florida, and a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Bethune-Cookman canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 athletic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Oct. 27, 2020.

The Wildcats’ men’s basketball program had a 16-14 record when it last played during the 2019-2020 season.

As athletic director, Theus will oversee the football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s track and field programs while also making a push for fundraising.

