One suspect jailed in daiquiri shop killing

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2021 at 3:51 pm

TYLER — Tyler police say one suspect has turned himself in on a murder warrant in the June 25 shooting death at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, has been jailed on a $750,000 bond. Fellow Jacksonville resident Dycorrian Lofton was still wanted on an arrest warrant for murder as of Saturday afternoon. If anybody has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. Police also say further criminal charges are pending in this case, in which a woman was killed.

