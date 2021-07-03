Judge awards $575,000 in Rangerette kidnapping case

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2021 at 8:40 am

LONGVIEW – State District Judge Alfonso Charles of Longview awarded $575,000 Thursday to the victims of a 2016 kidnapping — a then-Kilgore Rangerette and her mother, the Rangerettes’ director. That’s according to our news partner KETK. In December 2016, police received a call about a robbery in progress. They later were told that Nancy Motes had taken Rangerette Alexa Blair at gunpoint. Alexa managed to escape and called authorities. Motes was sentenced in April 2019 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two aggravated kidnapping charges. Rangerette Director Dana Blair and her daughter later sued Motes for damages.

