Harrison County 911 service out after lightning strike

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2021 at 8:18 am

MARSHALL — The Harrison County Courthouse has been struck by lightning. According to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, this has caused the 911 dispatch and phone lines to be temporarily knocked out of service. 911 calls are being routed to the nearest location where you may be at the time of your call. The agencies will then contact the sheriff’s office for dispatching needs. The sheriff’s office says it has been assured that this will be addressed very quickly and everything will be corrected as soon as possible. Click this link for any updates on this story.

