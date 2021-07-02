Texas man dies when fishing vessel capsizes in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say the captain of a commercial fishing vessel died and two other crew members apparently escaped uninjured when it sank in southwest Alaska. Alaska State Troopers on Friday identified the captain as 45-year-old Lance Eric Norby of Texas. His remains were being sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel says based on the troopers’ preliminary investigation, poor weather combined with an uneven fish load is likely what caused the vessel to capsize. The boat, named the Pneuma, began taking on water on the south end of Nushagak Bay, located about 350 miles southwest of Anchorage, early Thursday morning.

