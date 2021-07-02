Tyler police holiday traffic enforcement

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2021 at 1:41 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is putting additional officers on the street now through Monday through STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). Police say this program is based on crash data in the city limits of Tyler that allows officers to pinpoint target problem areas. With increased traffic in Tyler for the 4th of July holiday, officers will be specifically watching for hazardous violations such as speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations — and, most importantly, impaired drivers. Tyler police remind you: don’t drink and drive.

