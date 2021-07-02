Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) – The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. The settlement would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse. Attorneys for the Irving-based BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims. The BSA sought bankruptcy protection last year, moving to halt lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago.

