Athens man jailed in child porn case

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2021 at 11:55 am

ATHENS – 36-year-old Jose Alfaro of Athens is jailed on child porn accusations. According to our news partner KETK, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says deputies arrested Alfaro in a neighborhood off Highway 19. He allegedly had more than 150 child pornography videos on his phone. Hillhouse said he expects more charges to be filed in the future and that Alfaro may have been trying to distribute the videos to others. Criminal records show that Alfaro has three convictions for DWI.

