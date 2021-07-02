‘Fresh Prince’ star Janet Hubert blasts Phylicia Rashad for supporting Bill Cosby

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Janet Hubert isn't happy about Phylicia Rashad's support for Bill Cosby after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.



Rashad, who played Cosby's onscreen wife in The Cosby Show, reacted to the news by tweeting, "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"



"Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then," Hubert, 65, tweeted on Thursday. "How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the s*** shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old a** guilty man!"



Hubert added that Rashad could have said, "He's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still ...guilty."



"I know 5 women who have not come forward," Hubert continued. "Enough ya'll, we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…"



Rashad has since deleted her original tweet, while posting another expressing her support for survivors of sexual assault.



"I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward," the actress wrote. "My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth."



"Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects," Rashad continued. "My heartfelt wish is for healing."

