Chanel launches bath collection with iconic No. 5 scent

(NEW YORK) -- Chanel No. 5 lovers can now bathe themselves in the iconic scent -- literally.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5, the brand has launched a collection of bath products.

"To celebrate No. 5 and its one hundred years of celebrity, CHANEL has developed CHANEL FACTORY 5, a revolutionary experience that has made it possible to produce a completely new collection, with No. 5 as its sole ingredient," the company wrote in a press release.

Chanel Factory 5 includes 17 limited-edition products from soap to body lotion.

All products in the collection include the signature rose and jasmine No. 5 scent.

"Through this concept, we want to return to the creation process of the first N°5 packaging. At the time, it was a simple laboratory bottle, a functional object that became luxurious and iconic. There was already this notion of transforming a common, ultra-functional object into a precious one," Thomas Du Pré De Saint Maur, head of global creative resources for fragrance and beauty, said in a statement.

The line is available on Chanel's website and ranges from $45 to $138.

