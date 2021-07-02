Disney makes stride toward inclusivity with new park greetings

(NEW YORK) -- Guests visiting Disney Parks in recent days might have noticed being greeted a little differently when waiting for a performance or show.

As a step towards inclusivity, Disney Parks has announced it's removing the mention of, “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” from its automated announcements, including for the nighttime shows.

This change is one of many ways Disney is working to promote a more inclusive experience for all guests and families.

Changes to Disney’s language have already begun to roll out and will continue to change across Disney Parks globally.

“We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney,” Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro recently said in a statement.

“Inclusion is essential to our culture and leads us forward as we continue to realize our rich legacy of engaging storytelling, exceptional service, and Disney magic,” D’Amaro added.

