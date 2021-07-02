Study: Dallas has 3 of the deadliest 5-mile stretches in Texas

DALLAS (Fox) – An analysis of the 10,137 fatal crashes in Texas from 2017 to 2019 found that Dallas has three of the deadliest stretches of road in the state.

Three of the top five deadliest five-mile stretches in Texas were in Dallas, and there were also three other stretches in North Texas that were near the top of the list.

The study from MoneyGeek found that a five-mile stretch of I-35E, near Downtown Dallas, was the deadliest stretch of road in the state over the three years of the study. The stretch was from the I-30 Interchange and Exit 434, and it had 20 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019.

The other stretch that had the most crashes was also in Dallas. It was Marvin D Love Freeway, between Camp Wilson Road and Illinois Avenue. That stretch accounted for 15 fatal wrecks.

Roads in Houston and Austin had the third and fourth deadliest stretches, and then another Dallas roadway had the fifth most fatal crashes. Loop 12, between South Lancaster Road and Longacre Lane, had 12 deadly crashes.

MoneyGeek also found the entire Texas 12 Loop had most of Dallas’ 42 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019.

The other North Texas stretches that had the most fatal crash were 635, between Jupiter Road and the I-30 interchange, 183, between N. Beltline Road and N. Industrial Boulevard, and I-20, between the I-820 interchange and the I-35W Interchange.

