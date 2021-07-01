NFL fines San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys for OTA violations

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2021 at 7:35 pm

By ESPN.com

The NFL has fined the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys for organized team activities violations.

The following is a breakdown of the fines, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and coach Urban Meyer $100,000

The 49ers were fined $100,000 and coach Kyle Shanahan $50,000

The Cowboys were fined $100,000 and coach Mike McCarthy $50,000

Other penalties, sources told Schefter, include the NFL management council ordering the 49ers to cancel the final week of OTAs last month.

The Cowboys were ordered to forfeit one OTA practice during the first week of the 2022 offseason, and the Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two OTA practices during the first week of the 2022 offseason, sources told Schefter.

The Jaguars said in a statement that the club is “vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact. We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”

In a statement, the 49ers said, “The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously. We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance.”

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Todd Archer and Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.

