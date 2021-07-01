Marlon Wayans admits Paris and Nicky Hilton inspired his film White Chicks

White Chicks is one of the most hilarious films by comedian Marlon Wayans. But did you know that the Hilton sisters inspired it?

In an Instagram message posted Thursday, Marlon shared a photo of himself and Paris Hilton while revealing that the 2004 film, which starred himself and his brother Shawn Wayans, was inspired by Paris and her sister Nicky Hilton.

"The original 'white chick' and I. Funny story, one day my brother [Shawn] calls me at 3 am saying, 'Marlon, we should play white chicks.' I replied, '[man], you high?'" the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram. "The next day, he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play girls like this. I immediately got it."

Marlon, who wrote and produced White Chicks, went on to say, "We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you, Paris and [Nicky], for being muses."

He concluded the post by mentioning a forthcoming sequel, White Chicks 2, and quoting one of the original film's famous lines, "Let's go shopping."

White Chicks follows Marlon and Shawn as FBI agents, who go undercover as white women while investigating a kidnapping and money-laundering case. The film was directed by their brother Keenen Ivory Wayans and also starred Terry Crews, Jaime King, Busy Phillipps and Frankie R. Faison.

