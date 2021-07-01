City, CASA team up to provide backpacks

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2021 at 1:44 pm

TYLER — For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate school supplies for foster children. All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived when a backpack with at least five supplies listed here is brought to the Tyler Animal Shelter on Chandler Hwy. Among other things, donatable items include 3″x3″ generic post-it yellow notes, backpacks without wheels, crayons (Crayola brand requested by most schools), earbuds, folders (pockets and/or brads, single colors), and index cards.

Other items you can donate:

-Manila paper

-Notebooks (composition)

-Notebooks (1 subject, wide-rule, spiral, 70 pages)

-Notebook paper (wide and college rule)

-Pencils #2 (American made)

-Coloring pencils (Crayola requested by most schools)

-Pens (red, black and blue)

All items will go to CASA for Kids of East Texas, according to a news release from the city.

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, click here. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.

