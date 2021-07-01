Tyler Visitor Center holds grand opening

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2021 at 1:28 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Main Street Department, Visit Tyler, and others celebrated Thursday’s grand opening of the new Tyler Visitor Center, on the first floor of the downtown Plaza Tower. The event began with refreshments and tours of the facility, wrapping up with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Visitor Center store and offices are open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise is also available online at this link. The city’s Adriana Rodriguez describes the new location as “a very happy and inviting place,” adding, “Its full of color, and we can’t wait to show it off.”

The Visitor Center was formerly located in the Blackstone Building on North Broadway. Its move coincided with a wholesale renovation of the Plaza Tower by local developers. The center’s been in its new location for about a year, but like many other events, the grand opening was delayed by the pandemic.

