Storm Reid launches her Pacsun swimwear line on her 18th birthday

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2021 at 11:54 am

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Storm Reid has launched her swimsuit collection with PacSun on her 18th birthday today.

The Euphoria actress caught up with People to shares details about her new line, which is designed to make people feel confident in their bodies.

"It's just all about trying to define what beauty is and be what beauty is without restriction and not trying to be perfect, trying to be perfectly imperfect," Reid tells People. "It's about not only empowering yourself but empowering others around you."

Reid's collection features a variety of swimsuit styles, as well as cover-ups, head wraps, tops, pants and more. There are also pieces named after the women who inspire her, including R&B duo Chloe x Halle, model Gigi Hadid, and Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

Reid says her sense of fashion and style also came from her mother, Robyn Simpson, who used to tell her, "'You wear the clothes. The clothes don't wear you.'"

"It's a phrase that sounds very simple, but it's very profound," Reid says. "I think my confidence really comes from my mom, and her always just empowering me and letting me know that I look beautiful and that I was wearing things for myself, not for others."

Aside from her swimsuit line, Reid says fans are in for another surprise regarding the upcoming season of Euphoria, which she's currently filming for HBO.

"Just hold your horses for season two," she says. "I think there's been growth in all of the characters. They're the same, but they're vastly different from who they were in season one," adding, "I think that's why people love the show so much, because it's relatable."

