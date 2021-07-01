Longview man arrested near Shreveport on human trafficking charges

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2021 at 11:40 am

BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana – A Longview man was arrested in Louisiana after undercover deputies near Shreveport said they caught him trying to “pimp out” a woman at a hotel. 30-year-old Dramain Green is charged with pandering, promoting prostitution, human trafficking, and possession of marijuana following an investigation by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office’s police narcotics and vice task force. According to our news partner KETK, the BPSO said the case stemmed from an online ad for prostitution, advertising sex for pay at a local hotel.

Go Back