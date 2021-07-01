Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos has chosen an early female aerospace pioneer to rocket into space with him in just three weeks. The company announced Thursday that Wally Funk will be aboard the July 20 launch from West Texas. She’ll soar atop Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, inside a capsule, as an “honored guest. The up-and-down hop will last 10 minutes. Funk is one of the so-called Mercury 13 women who went through astronaut training in the 1960s, but never made it to space. At age 82, Funk will become the oldest person to launch into space. She’ll beat the late John Glenn, who holds the space record at age 77.

