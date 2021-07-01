Boil water notice in Marshall

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2021 at 11:20 am

MARSHALL — There’s another boil water notice in effect in Marshall. City officials say the Public Works Department responded Thursday to a water main break due to a private contractor hitting a 3” water main on Park Drive. Customers on Park Drive, Olive Street, Evans Street, and George Gregg Street may have experienced low/no water pressure early Thursday morning due to this incident. Public Works crews were on site and were able to complete the appropriate repairs. However, due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city’s public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

The boil water notice is for the residents that experienced low/no water pressure Thursday morning who are located in the following areas: Park Drive, Olive Street, Evans Street, and George Gregg Street. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

You’re asked to share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact James McClendon at (903)-935-4488.

