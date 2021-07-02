Fire Marshal urges fireworks safety this July 4

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2021 at 11:08 am

TYLER — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office urges citizens to be responsible when using fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Among the tips: never allow young children to handle fireworks; older children should use them only under close adult supervision; never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol; anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear; never hold lighted fireworks in your hands; never light them indoors; only use them away from people, houses and flammable material; and never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Other tips:

· Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

· Never ignite devices in a container

· Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

· Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

· Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

· Never use illegal fireworks

· Have a fun and safe Fourth of July!

