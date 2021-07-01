Trump’s long-serving CFO, Allen Weisselberg, surrenders to authorities to face charges

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to authorities in New York to face criminal charges, court officials told ABC News Thursday morning.

Weisselberg arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office with his lawyer hours after a grand jury indicted him and the Trump Organization on charges that are expected to be unsealed Thursday afternoon.

A special grand jury in Manhattan voted Wednesday to indict Trump's firm and its chief financial officer.

The charges are believed to involve fringe benefits given to employees, including Weisselberg, sources said. Investigators have been examining whether the company and Weisselberg properly accounted for those forms of compensation.

"Allen Weisselberg is a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement Thursday after Weisselberg surrendered to authorities. "He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics."

Attorneys for the former president's company were told to expect charges last week by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's staff, sources said.

Trump has called the charges "completely outrageous" and dismissed the investigation as being a politically-motivated "witch hunt."

